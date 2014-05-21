Led Zeppelin: live Paris listening event now online

This evening, L'Olympia in Paris, France, played host to a listening event for the new Led Zeppelin reissues.

After the tracks — including You Shook Me, Whole Lotta Love, Gallows Pole and Immigrant Song were played, Jimmy Page took questions. When asked what it was about the original live show at L’Olympia that prompted the guitarist to include it as the companion disc to the reissued first album, he said, “Led Zeppelin didn’t start recording live shows in multitrack form until we did there Royal Albert Hall in July 1970, but this was in ‘69.

“I heard that the show was available, and I listened to it, and it’s just really raw. The whole energy of the audience is just incredible. It’s driving us on, and we’re driving them on, and it’s a really good communion.”

You can watch the entire broadcast, including the rare tracks and the interview, below.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ0UffvZr9o)

The first three remastered albums, available as multiple CD, vinyl and Digital Formats — including a limited edition super deluxe boxed set - are available June 3.