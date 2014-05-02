Led Zep tease album reissues with unreleased Whole Lotta Love mix

On June 3 Led Zeppelin release deluxe editions of their first three albums: Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, and Led Zeppelin III, each remastered by guitarist and producer Jimmy Page.

The Zeppelin founder has opened the Zep vaults for the first time to share dozens of unheard studio and live recordings, with each album featuring a second disc of companion audio comprised entirely of unreleased music related to that album.

As a taster for the newly expanded version of Led Zeppelin II the band have released a previously unreleased mix of Whole Lotta Love. The Whole Lotta Love (Rough Mix) can be heard below:

The track-listings for the new editions of the band’s first three albums are as follows:

Led Zeppelin

Good Times Bad Time Babe I’m Gonna Leave You You Shook Me Dazed And Confused Your Time Is Gonna Come Black Mountain Side Communication Breakdown I Can’t Quit You Baby How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc Live At The Olympia – Paris, France October 10, 1969

Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown I Can’t Quit You Baby Heartbreaker Dazed And Confused White Summer/Black Mountain Side You Shook Me Moby Dick How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin II

Whole Lotta Love What Is And What Should Never Be The Lemon Song Thank You Heartbreaker Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman) Ramble On Moby Dick

Companion Audio Disc

Whole Lotta Love What Is And What Should Never Be Thank You Heartbreaker Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman) Ramble On Moby Dick La La Bring It On Home

Led Zeppelin III

Immigrant Song Friends Celebration Day Since I’ve Been Loving You Out On The Tiles Gallows Pole Tangerine That’s The Way Bron-Y-Aur Stomp Hats Off To (Roy) Harper

Companion Audio Disc