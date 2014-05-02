Led Zep tease album reissues with unreleased Whole Lotta Love mix

On June 3 Led Zeppelin release deluxe editions of their first three albums: Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, and Led Zeppelin III, each remastered by guitarist and producer Jimmy Page.
The Zeppelin founder has opened the Zep vaults for the first time to share dozens of unheard studio and live recordings, with each album featuring a second disc of companion audio comprised entirely of unreleased music related to that album.
As a taster for the newly expanded version of Led Zeppelin II the band have released a previously unreleased mix of Whole Lotta Love. The Whole Lotta Love (Rough Mix) can be heard below:
The track-listings for the new editions of the band’s first three albums are as follows:
Led Zeppelin
Good Times Bad Time
Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
You Shook Me
Dazed And Confused
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Black Mountain Side
Communication Breakdown
I Can’t Quit You Baby
How Many More Times
Companion Audio Disc Live At The Olympia – Paris, France October 10, 1969
Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown
I Can’t Quit You Baby
Heartbreaker
Dazed And Confused
White Summer/Black Mountain Side
You Shook Me
Moby Dick
How Many More Times
Led Zeppelin II
Whole Lotta Love
What Is And What Should Never Be
The Lemon Song
Thank You
Heartbreaker
Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
Ramble On
Moby Dick
Companion Audio Disc
Whole Lotta Love
What Is And What Should Never Be
Thank You
Heartbreaker
Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
Ramble On
Moby Dick
La La
Bring It On Home
Led Zeppelin III
Immigrant Song
Friends
Celebration Day
Since I’ve Been Loving You
Out On The Tiles
Gallows Pole
Tangerine
That’s The Way
Bron-Y-Aur Stomp
Hats Off To (Roy) Harper
Companion Audio Disc
The Immigrant Song
Friends
Celebration Day
Since I’ve Been Loving You
Bathroom Sound
Gallows Pole
That’s The Way
Jennings Farm Blues
Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind