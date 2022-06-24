Leah Kate gives a classic nursery rhyme a savage makeover on cutting pop-punk anthem Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch

Fast-rising pop-punk star Leah Kate bodies a former lover on new single Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch, and, honestly, you need to listen to it immediately

Leah Kate
Rising star Leah Kate has dropped a new single, Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch, via 10K Projects.

The narcissist-slating anthem, which is inspired by Mozart's Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, arrives off the back of the release of 10 Things I Hate About You, a monster online hit which has now amassed over 95 million global streams, sits at #24 on US Pop Radio, and has been used in over 580K TikTok videos. 

Accompanying the track is a tongue-in-cheek music video, directed by Aerin Moreno (Madison Beer, Sofi Tukker, Olivia O’Brien) which features the vocalist writhing around and flipping her middle finger inside a nursery, while reading from a child's story book which showcases some of the “hate” comments she has received, such as "Mozart would throw up if he heard this!".

Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch is a cleverly-written, pop-punk rager and break-up song featuring witty, biting lyrics such as 'Twinkle, twinkle, little bitch / Just another narcissist / Hate your guts, you make me sick / I'm so fucking over it', and 'Think you’re gonna be a star, not likely / Boy, you should be crying / I'm a fucking diamond'.

Listen below:

This summer, Kate will be supporting Chase Atlantic on their Cold Nights tour across North America, commencing from July 6 in San Francisco and wrapping up on August 20.

