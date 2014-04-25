Lawnmower Deth to reissue zany debut album for Sophie's charity

Lawnmower Deth hope to reissue their debut album with the help of a Kickstarter campaign.

The group – who will play at this year’s Download festival – are asking for fans to help get Ooh Crikey It’s… Lawnmower Deth remastered and reissued, with all profits from eventual sales going to charity.

Released in 1990 on Earache Records, the album has been unavailable for almost 20 years. According to the band, repeated demands from hardcore fans has sparked the drive for a reissue.

Frontman Pete ‘Qualcast Mutilator’ Lee says: “You know that giddy feeling you get. The one when you’re 9 and 3⁄ 4 old, that one where it makes you kick your legs, the one that makes you run down hills going ‘urgh-urgh-urgh-urgh-urgh’.

“You mean you’ve forgotten? Fear not. Here’s how to get it back. Them lovely people at Earache and now honorary buffoons have decided, after your years of pestering, to reissue the now legendary opus that is Dark Side of the Moon. Ok, they couldn’t get that, but they have got Ooh Crikey It’s… Lawnmower Deth. And not only that, all profits will go to our most favourite and deserving charity, The Sophie Lancaster Foundation. We need your pledges, now. Show us the money. Show Sophie the money. You can always chuck the vinyl away afterwards.”

If the campaign is successful, the record will be reissued on CD and vinyl in a limited print run, remastered from the original tapes in Full Dynamic Range (FDR) audio.

Fans can pledge now for signed band photos, CDs, FDR vinyl in a range of colours, never before released demo tracks, their name in the credits of the entire CD and vinyl print run and signed original rare vintage toys. There’s even a ‘Satan’s trampoline’, an adopt-a-sheep scheme and a Qualcast lawnmower signed by the band.

The Sophie Lancaster Foundation was set up following the horrific 2007 murder of 20-year-old Sophie Lancaster. It aims to challenge the prejudice and intolerance towards people from alternative subcultures.

The band have set a £7000 target for the appeal. Go here to pledge.