Lawnmower Deth detail festive bash

Lawnmower Deth will return to Nottingham this year for their annual Christmas gig, they’ve confirmed.

It follows a sell-out set in London last year and marks a return to the city where they played in 2013. This year’s show forms part of their 35th anniversary celebrations.

Support for the December 19th gig at Nottingham Rock City will be provided by tribute act Slade UK, Beholder, Consumed and Reign Of Fury. Also taking to the stage will be Saxon founding members Graham Oliver and Steve Dawson’s band OD Saxon.

The headline act say: “Lawnmower Deth have already threatened to be late on stage, given the fact that they will be down the front for this and not doing any of the nonsense preparation you’re supposed to do.”

They also appear at the Camden Rocks festival on May 30 and at Bloodstock on the weekend on August 6-9. Last year they ran a Kickstarter campaign to re-release 1990 debut album Ooh Crikey It’s… Lawnmower Deth, with all profits from sales going to The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.