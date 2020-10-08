Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott's prog rock past unveiled in new box set

AC/DC and progressive rock aren't words you see in many sentences together, but former singer, the late Bon Scott, fronted Australian prog rockers Fraternity following the disbandment of his previous band The Valentines. The band even co-headlined Australia's 1971 Myponga Music Festival alongside Black Sabbath, and would later feature a young, pre-Cold Chisel Jimmy Barnes following Scott's departure to AC/DC.

Now a three-disc box set, Seasons Of Change – The Complete Recordings 1970-1974, is to be released through Cherry Red Records on January 22. The set collects the band's first two albums, Livestock (1971) and Flaming Galah (1972) that were both released on the RCA label. But the real treat for fans is the collation of a third album, Second Chance. The set features all all relevant non-albums singles A’s and B’s and EP tracks. Bonus tracks feature Fraternity backing The Valentines’ Vince Lovegrove and their victory at the National Battle Of The Sounds competition where they claimed the title of Australia’s No. 1 band.

Research by The Grape Organisation general manager Victor Marshall for his upcoming Fraternity biography uncovered the long-lost (former Fraternity manager) Hamish Henry cache of session tapes, which have been curated into Second Chance, which also features live tracks recorded at Pt Lincoln, South Australia, as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. Flaming Galah cover designer Vytas Serelis has created new artwork.

The Grape Organisation was set up by Hamish Henry in Adelaide in 1969 and continues to promote the interests of Australian bands. Victor Marshall's Fraternity biography and a 50th anniversary concert are scheduled for 2021.