Last In Line stream Martyr

Last In Line have made their track Martyr available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s debut album Heavy Crown, which is due out on February 19 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Last In Line features original Dio members Vivian Campbell on guitar, Vinny Appice on drums and bassist Jimmy Bain, alongside lead vocalist Andrew Freeman. In November the band split with keyboardist Claude Schnell.

The band say: “Happy to share with you another new song called Martyr. Crank it up loud.”

Last In Line previously issued a video for Devil In Me.