Lambesis to ask for reduction in sentence

Former As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis is due back in court next week to appeal for a reduction in his sentence.

Earlier this year, Lambesis was jailed for six years for plotting to hire a hitman to murder his wife.

According to Radio.com, Lambesis will appear San Diego’s North County Superior Courthouse on Friday, July 18, to ask for ‘custody credit’ for the time he spent under house arrest in the lead up to his guilty plea in January.

Prosecutor Claudio Grasso says: “There will be a hearing on July 18th to determine if the time Lambesis spent on house arrest will count as credits towards his prison term.”

Lambesis, 33, was in the middle of a divorce battle when he agreed to pay $20,000 to an undercover officer to kill his wife during a sting operation.

He was taken into custody the same day – May 7, 2013. Lambesis was on house arrest at his parents’ home in California, wearing a GPS monitor, from June 2013 until his sentencing in May 2014.