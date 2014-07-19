Lambesis jail term change denied by judge

Murder-for-hire plotter Tim Lambesis' bid to have his jail term reduced has been thrown out by a judge.

The shamed As I Lay Dying frontman was sentenced to six years in May after he admitted trying to pay a hitman to kill his estranged wife.

He’d attempted to argue that the year he’d spent under house arrest wearing a GPS tag should be subtracted from his final jail term as time already served.

But Judge Carlos Armour of San Diego’s North County Superior Court yesterday refused the petition, saying: “The GPS monitor was a condition of bail.

Lambesis – who blamed an addition to bodybuilding drugs for the change of character that led to his murder bid – was accompanied in court only by his defence attorney. Ex wife Meggan Murphy’s parents attended, but neither she nor the singer’s former bandmates were present.

Nick Hipa, Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso and Josh Gilbert have formed Wovenwar with Oh Sleeper’s Shane Blay. Guitarist Hipa recently revealed they began work on the outfit weeks after Lambesis’ arrest in May 2013.