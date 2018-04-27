Lamb Of God’s Burn The Priest cover Big Black’s Kerosene

Burn The Priest - Legion: XX 1. Inherit The Earth (The Accused)

2. Honey Bucket (Melvins)

3. Kerosene (Big Black)

4. Kill Yourself (S.O.D.)

5. I Against I (Bad Brains)

6. Axis Rot (Sliang Laos)

7. Jesus Built My Hotrod (Ministry)

8. One Voice (Agnostic Front)

9. Dine Alone (Quicksand)

10. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags)

Last month, Lamb Of God announced that they would be reverting back to their original name Burn The Priest for the covers album Legion: XX.

They formed under the name in 1994 and released their self-titled debut album in 1999.

They previously released a stream of The Accused’s Inherit The Earth – and now they’ve premiered their cover of Big Black’s Kerosene, which can be heard below.

Frontman Randy Blythe says: “Big Black is a very important band to me. When I was 12 and first listening to punk rock, I thought all punk came from England, but then through skating, I got into Black Flag and Bad Brains.

“I soon discovered this super-smart American punk rock – very caustic, and deeply sardonic about the murky side of the human experience.

“That got me into Steve Albini's future bands Shellac and Rapeman – and all the noisy smart punk rock on labels like AmRep and Touch & Go.

“Kerosene was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom.”

Legion: XX also features covers by bands including Melvins, S.O.D., Bad Brains, Ministry, Cro-Mags, Quicksand and Agnostic Front.

It’ll be released on May 18 via Nuclear Blast.