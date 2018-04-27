Trending

Lamb Of God’s Burn The Priest cover Big Black’s Kerosene

By News  

Lamb Of God revert to their original name Burn The Priest to release cover of Big Black’s Kerosene - taken from upcoming album Legion: XX

null
Burn The Priest - Legion: XX

1. Inherit The Earth (The Accused)
2. Honey Bucket (Melvins)
3. Kerosene (Big Black)
4. Kill Yourself (S.O.D.)
5. I Against I (Bad Brains)
6. Axis Rot (Sliang Laos)
7. Jesus Built My Hotrod (Ministry)
8. One Voice (Agnostic Front)
9. Dine Alone (Quicksand)
10. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags)

BUY FROM AMAZON

Last month, Lamb Of God announced that they would be reverting back to their original name Burn The Priest for the covers album Legion: XX.

They formed under the name in 1994 and released their self-titled debut album in 1999. 

They previously released a stream of The Accused’s Inherit The Earth – and now they’ve premiered their cover of Big Black’s Kerosene, which can be heard below.

Frontman Randy Blythe says: “Big Black is a very important band to me. When I was 12 and first listening to punk rock, I thought all punk came from England, but then through skating, I got into Black Flag and Bad Brains. 

“I soon discovered this super-smart American punk rock – very caustic, and deeply sardonic about the murky side of the human experience. 

“That got me into Steve Albini's future bands Shellac and Rapeman – and all the noisy smart punk rock on labels like AmRep and Touch & Go. 

Kerosene was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom.”

Legion: XX also features covers by bands including Melvins, S.O.D., Bad Brains, Ministry, Cro-Mags, Quicksand and Agnostic Front.

It’ll be released on May 18 via Nuclear Blast.