Lamb Of God unveil new single Nevermore

By ( ) published

Lead track from “angriest yet” album Omens has arrived

Lamb Of God
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Lamb of God have released Nevermore, the lead track from “angriest yet” album Omens, which also serves as the opening number.

The follow-up to 2020’s self-titled record was produced by Josh Wilbur and arrives on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” vocalist Randy Blythe said of the new material. "It’s a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed-off.”

The band recently confirmed a North American tour from September 9 to October 20 in support of the release. They’ll be accompanied by Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence across select dates. “Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music,” guitarist Mark Morton said of the road trip.

“Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal.

"We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.”

Martin Kielty

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band (opens in new tab), a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories (opens in new tab) about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.