Listen to Lamb Of God track Culling

Brand-new Lamb Of God track Culling has been released for streaming.

It’s taken from their The Duke EP, which was released on Friday (November 18), with a vinyl edition to follow on November 25.

Culling was begun during sessions for Lamb Of God’s 2009 album Wrath, but remained unfinished until recently.

The Duke – recorded while the band worked on last year’s VII: Sturm Und Drang – was inspired by fan Wayne Ford, who lost a five-year battle with cancer in 2015.

Frontman Randy Blythe recently explained: “While I was in the studio I had asked Wayne if there was anything he wanted to say to the world, any particular words he wanted to be remembered by. ‘That’s really cool. Let me think about it, man,’ he said. But he never got back to me about it.

“I don’t know if he hadn’t made up his mind, or if he just didn’t feel like it. Regardless, I wanted to honour him in some way. I wanted this level, collected man who had become my friend, all the while staring down his own death, to be remembered through the music of the band he loved.”

Lamb Of God are actively supporting Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A charity auction, running now, offers fans the chance to bid on limited-edition items and win Blythe’s gold disc for 2004’s Ashes Of The Wake.

Lamb Of God: The Duke EP tracklist

The Duke Culling Still Echoes (live) 512 (live) Engage The Fear Machine (live)

Lamb of God Quiz