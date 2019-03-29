Lamb Of God to reissue Ashes Of The Wake to mark its 15th anniversary

Lamb Of God have announced that they’ll reissue their 2004 album Ashes Of The Wake to mark its 15th anniversary.

It’s set to arrive on double vinyl and on digital platforms on May 3, and will feature the b-side Another Nail For Your Coffin, and three previously unreleased demos.

Guitarist Mark Morton says: “As I recall that moment in time, it was a pivotal point for our band.

“We were transitioning from the relative comfort of an underground scene that we felt confident and natural in, to a much higher profile with higher stakes and more critical eyes upon us.

“It was our first release on a major label and our first to be aggressively marketed through mainstream channels. I remember feeling a mixture of pressure and confidence, along with a pervasive uncertainly as to whether our brand of bottled insanity would translate to a larger audience.

“Ultimately, I think our biggest strength in that situation was that we never let pressure, expectation or the potential for failure effect our creative process. We stepped up our collective focus and concentration to rise to the occasion, but we stuck together and stayed true to our identity, artistically and otherwise.

“That tunnel vision approach to our creative process is part of our DNA as a band. I believe it's a large part of what keeps us honest and motivated to this day.”

Morton says it’s an honour to be remembered for the album 15 years later and adds: “I think I can speak for all of us when I say that it is incredibly special to know that these songs have touched people's lives in a positive way and that they are still relevant so many years later.

“Thanks to all of our fans for an incredible ride so far... and cheers to the years to come!”

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Lamb Of God: Ashes Of The Wake

1. Laid to Rest

2. Hourglass

3. Now You've Got Something To Die For

4. The Faded Line

5. Omerta

6. Blood Of The Scribe

7. One Gun

8. Break You

9. What I've Become

10. Ashes of the Wake

11. Remorse Is for the Dead

12. Another Nail For Your Coffin

13. Laid To Rest (pre-production demo)

14. Ashes Of The Wake (pre-production demo)

15. Remorse For The Dead (pre-production demo)