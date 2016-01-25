Lamb of God's Mark Morton streams SnowBound

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has made his solo track SnowBound available to stream.

Morton says the instrumental number is different to his work with Randy Blythe and co.

It features Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster behind the kit.

Morton adds: “It’s definitely a little different from what you’re used to hearing me do with Lamb. I’m having a blast working on this stuff and this is what it’s all about for me – fun, I hope you enjoy it.

Lamb of God are currently on tour with Anthrax, with dates taking them through until February 12 in Los Angeles, promoting their seventh studio album VII: Sturm Und Drang, released last year.

SnowBound is Morton’s first outside collaboration since Born Of The Storm, which saw him release four tracks with DevilDriver vocalist Dez Fafara.