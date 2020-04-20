Lamb Of God push back new album release

Lamb Of God have pushed back the release date of their new self-titled studio album.

The band were scheduled to launch the record on May 8, but it’ll now arrive five weeks later on June 19.

Lamb Of God say in a statement: “Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks to June 19. We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19.

“After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.

“We appreciate your patience during these times."

They add: "A global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception.”

In better news, Lamb Of God have also revealed they’ll release a new single titled New Colossal Hate this coming Thursday (April 23).

The band add: “We also plan to release a fourth song from the album before the full album is released in June.

“Thank you for your understanding. Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!”

Last week, Lamb Of God announced they’d teamed up with Scottish craft beer firm BrewDog for the new non-alcoholic beer Ghost Walker.

Ghost Walker is available from BrewDog’s online store in the US and will also be available at the band’s rescheduled shows later in the year on both sides of the Atlantic. Details to follow in due course.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook