Lamb Of God kick off series of online events with bruising three-song set

Lamb Of God have kicked off a new series of online events with a three-track set from lockdown.

The band are planning actives through Thursday this week and wasted no time in keeping fans happy by uploading a crushing three-song set featuring Checkmate, Laid To Rest and New Colossal Hate.

The next event set up will be an Instagram Live and Reddit AMA with frontman Randy Blythe, which are both planned for later in the week. Further details are set to be revealed on Lamb Of God’s social media channels.

The lockdown initiatives come just days after Lamb Of God released their self-titled new studio album – a launch they marked with a video for new single Gears.

Speaking about the new record, guitarist Mark Morton said: “We’re all so proud of this collection of songs and feel like they rival some of our best work. As a band, we have a reawakened energy and a renewed creative spark that is evident in these songs and pulses through the entire album.

“Everyone involved in this project is beyond anxious for the world to hear it. We hope you enjoy it and we thank you for your support!”

In addition to the Gears video, Lamb Of God also released lyric videos for the remaining album tracks – all are available to watch through the band’s YouTube channel.