"When people make beds of sound like that, it goes into you in a visceral way." Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett names her favourite rock bands

In early 2023, a clip of Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett's appearance on BBC1 talk show The Graham Norton Show went viral due to what were seen as her patronising and condescending remarks in regards to fellow guest Margot Robbie's love of heavy metal. On the January 13, 2023 episode of the popular Friday night chat show, Australian actress, Robbie was asked by the host if she was ever a goth, to which she replied that she was "very emo" in her teens and "listened to only heavy metal music".



"Does anyone like heavy metal music?" a seemingly incredulous Blanchett interjected. "Was that something you genuinely liked?"

When Robbie confirmed that yes, she genuinely liked metal, and, in fact, still genuinely likes it, Blanchett enquired, "Do you like monster trucks and things like that?"



Robbie seemed as baffled by this question as anyone sensible would, but went on to talk about her attendance at a Slipknot concert while she was acting in Australian soap opera Neighbours, stating that there seemed to be a huge crossover between fans of the soap, and fans of the Des Moines metal superstars. Blanchett then mockingly suggested that metal is "family listening", after which the conversation moved on.

But it now appears that Blanchett does actually like some rock bands, in fact she likes rock bands who are capable of being every bit as noisy and discordant as any metal band.



Interviewed by NME recently alongside fellow Black Bag actor Tom Burke, the actress was asked to name one "go to" album that she listens to time and time again. She replies, "It would have to be something [by] Sigur Rós" without specifying which album that would be. Similarly, while she can't remember when exactly she got into the Icelandic post-rock band, she does recall that she once saw them play live in their homeland.



"And I remember I saw Sonic Youth play when I was in Toronto," she adds. "This is all years ago. I love their music, but I became addicted to it when I heard it live. Because I think when people make beds of sound like that, it sort of goes into you in a visceral way that you can't get in a recording."

Which never happens at metal gigs obviously... ahem.



Watch the full NME interview, and Blanchett's 2023 dismissal of metal, below.

Cate Blanchett is obsessed with Sigur Rós and Sonic Youth - YouTube Watch On

A post shared by The Graham Norton Show (@thegrahamnortonshowofficial) A photo posted by on