"It has some teeth!" Lady Gaga promises "electro grunge defiance" on her new album Mayhem, inspired by Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Radiohead, David Bowie and Prince

By
published

Lady Gaga teases her '90s inspired new album, Mayhem

Lady Gaga + Mayhem album cover
(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images | Interscope)

Lady Gaga has cited Nine Inch Nails, The Cure and Radiohead as influences on her forthcoming seventh album Mayhem, which she also says is inspired by David Bowie and Prince.

The 38-year-old New York-born pop superstar has made no secret of her love for rock music, and in a recent broadcast on her SiriusXM channel Gaga Radio, the singer aired Nine Inch Nails' classic Closer, and cited it as a key inspiration on her forthcoming record.

"Mayhem is utter chaos!" the singer told Elle in January, revealing that influences on her new music span '90s alternative meets electro-grunge, mixed with industrial sounds, Prince and Bowie melodies, guitar and attitude, funky bass lines and French electronic dance.

In another interview with Elle, the singer added, "There was industrial inspiration with a lot of the sounds. There's a transitional moment on the album that's rooted in nineties music. A sort of electro grunge defiance. That era in music which was a response to the music that came before it. And then David Bowie theatrical rock, Prince, Radiohead. I was inspired by so much music that has grown roots in my veins."

Talking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gaga also reveals that one song on the record, Perfect Celebrity, "an electro grunge song", was inspired by The Cure, specifically Never Enough from the English band's 1990 remix album Mixed Up.

"I used to play [it] in my apartment like a million times," she notes.

Discussing the distinct characteristics of her previous albums with Lowe, Gaga explains, "Artpop was a vibe. Joanne was a sound, Chromatica had a sound all different [to the rest]. The Fame Monster was more chaotic, The Fame was theatrical pop, Born This Way, to me, had more of a metal-electro New York vibe to it. So I actually made the effort when making Mayhem to not do that, and not try to give my music an outfit, but instead to like allow myself to be influenced by everything."

Gaga also teases that another song, Can't Stop The High, which will be available only on a version of the album available from her website, is a "pure electro grunge record, that goes even harder than Perfect Celebrity does."

"It's it's my favourite record in a long time," she tells Lowe. "I feel like it has some teeth."

Mayhem is set for release on March 7 via Interscope.

Watch the interview with Zane Lowe below:

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
Whitechapel Press 2025

"An unhinged arsenal of screams and gutturals as he narrates the tale of a demonic cult." Whitechapel just made one of this year's most brutally intense metal albums
Sennheiser HD 505 headphones in black and bronze on a headphone stand on a wooden surface. In the background there are plants, a lamp and vases.

Sennheiser HD 505 headphones review
Whitechapel Press 2025

"An unhinged arsenal of screams and gutturals as he narrates the tale of a demonic cult." Whitechapel just made one of this year's most brutally intense metal albums
See more latest
Most Popular
Mark Kelly
Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah launch new podcast Prog & Progeny
Sevendials
New Killing Joke, Ministry, The Mission supergroup Sevendials share debut single Zodiac Morals, reveal forthcoming album A Crash Course In Catastrophe
Some of the artists playing this year&#039;s Glasto lineup
Glastonbury 2025 lineup confirmed: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Weezer, Kneecap, Turnstile, The Prodigy and many more set for this year’s festival
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
“It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and just made life hard”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains the struggles of being a masked, anonymous metal musician
Ronnie Platt of Kansas performs on stage at Pechanga Resort Casino on September 19, 2024 in Temecula, California.
Kansas singer Ronnie Platt in high spirits after successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer
Motley Crue studio portrait
Motley Crue postpone Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo medical procedure
Aftershock 2025 artists
Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025
Mark Hoppus with ‘Crude Oil (Vettriano)’
“I want to be a f***ing Medici.” A Banksy original formerly owned by Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has sold for £4.3million at auction, and the punk rocker wants to use the money to buy work from upcoming artists.
Bobby Liebling looking like a muppet, next to a Bobby Liebling puppet
Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it
Pink Floyd
Stunning new 4K trailer for Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII revealed