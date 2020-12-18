LadBaby’s remake of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ is awful, obviously, but that’s really not the point

Steve Perry really isn’t going to be losing any sleep over Don‘t Stop Me Eatin’, English YouTuber Mark Hoyle’s festive comedy overhaul of Journey classic Don’t Stop Believin’, but this really isn’t the point.

Hoyle, better known as YouTuber LadBaby, is under no illusions about his rock star credentials, but as with his two previous singles, the father-of-two’s cover of the best-selling digital track of the 20th century, is a collaboration with, and fundraiser for, The Trussell Trust, who aim to eradicate the need for food banks in UK. This being the case, all critical faculties must now be suspended, as the release of this single is all about raising as much money as possible to help those most in need.

Having scored two consecutive Christmas number one singles in the UK with We Built This City… On Sausage Rolls (a comedic version of Starship’s 1985 single We Built This City) and I Love Sausage Rolls (a personalised take on I Love Rock ’n Roll, originally written by Arrows and made famous by Joan Jett), LadBaby has our support as he makes a third tilt for the top of the UK charts.

To give an indication of what’s at stake, The Trussell Trust handed out 1.2 million emergency food parcels in the UK during the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Trust estimates that demand will be even higher this winter.

“With emergency food parcels being handed out every 9 seconds in the UK (a 47% rise on last year) and 2 in 5 families now relying on food banks, we HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a Hunger Free Future for EVERY adult and child in the UK,” says LadBaby. “Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years… Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don't stop believing!”

The release of Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ could also help LadBaby make music history. If it reaches the top of the charts, he’ll become just the third artist ever to achieve three consecutive Christmas No. 1 singles in the UK, equalling a record that’s currently shared between The Beatles (1963-1965) and the Spice Girls (1996-1998).

(Image credit: LadBaby)

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust says, ““This winter is looking like food banks’ busiest ever, with a parcel likely to be given out every nine seconds. This is devastating. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can build a hunger free future. That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support a third year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency help, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank."

LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is available to buy now.

All profits from downloads of the song will go towards The Trussell Trust.

For more information on The Trussell Trust, visit the trust’s website.