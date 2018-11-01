Lacuna Coil to publish official book to celebrate their 20th anniversary

Lacuna Coil have announced that they’ll publish an official book later this month.

It’s titled Nothing Stands In Our Way and it’ll arrive on November 28 in Classic and Signature editions.

The band have decided to bring out the first-ever official book about their history to celebrate their 20th anniversary – and it’ll feature rare photographs, memorabilia and more.

A statement on Nothing Stands In Our Way reads: “Andrea, Maki and Cristina tell the band’s story in the first person, beginning with their early life, teen years, key musical influences, personal record collections and details of how they met.

“It goes on to describe how Lacuna Coil formed, found success and became the global phenomenon that they are today.”

The Classic edition is 224-pages and contains more than 200 images in a hardback cover with foil detailing, while the Signature edition features the same hardback in a deluxe clamshell box and is signed by the band.

It will also contain four exclusive art prints specially created by Marco Zela Coti.

To mark the announcement, Andrea and Cristina have released a video showing them unboxing the book. Check it out below.

Currently, the book is only available to pre-order from the official site.