Lacuna Coil launch new single Bad Things exclusively on Amazon

Lacuna Coil have released a new single titled Bad Things.

The track doesn’t feature on their recently released ninth studio album Black Anima – with the band launching the song exclusively through Amazon Music.

Vocalist Andrea Ferro explains: “The spookiest time of the year is approaching, the magic night when pumpkins glow by moonlight!

“Halloween is known as the end of summer and the start of winter, a season associated with darkness and frigid weather.

“We have decided to celebrate the fact that we will be the first Italian artists to create an Amazon Original Track with an appropriately themed song called Bad Things.

“The song has a unique horror vibe perfect for the last day of October, when the boundary between the living and the dead becomes blurred.”

Bad Things is also included on Amazon Music’s new playlist titled Metal Scene which is described as “a collection of loud, supercharged metal music to stir up some mayhem in your world.”

The playlist also features artists including Korn, Slipknot, Tool, Babymetal, Killswitch Engage and more.

Find the Bad Things stream and the Metal Scene playlist below.