Lacuna Coil go backstage

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their track Nothing Stands In Our Way.

It features scenes from the Italian outfit’s life on the road, including scenes from frontstage and backstage – and demonstrates how relaxed the new lineup have already become.

Singer Cristina Scabbia recently told how writing _Nothing Stands In Our Way_ and the other tracks on latest album_ Broken Crown Halo_ was a form of self-therapy.

Lacuna Coil tour the UK in October with Motionless In White:

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham Institute