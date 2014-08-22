Lacuna Coil go backstage

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their track Nothing Stands In Our Way.
It features scenes from the Italian outfit’s life on the road, including scenes from frontstage and backstage – and demonstrates how relaxed the new lineup have already become.
Singer Cristina Scabbia recently told how writing _Nothing Stands In Our Way_ and the other tracks on latest album_ Broken Crown Halo_ was a form of self-therapy.
Lacuna Coil tour the UK in October with Motionless In White:
Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms
Nov 01: London Forum
Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 04: Manchester Ritz
Nov 05: Birmingham Institute