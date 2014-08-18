Lacuna Coil songs were 'self therapy'

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia says working on seventh album Broken Crown Halo was a form of self-therapy.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dark Adrenaline was released in March – and while the singer is happy with the way it’s been received, she’s even happier from a personal point of view.

Scabbia tells GetYourRockOut: “When we put out records, we don’t really think about the response – not because we don’t care, but it’s more like a self-therapy. It’s like writing a diary and translating it with words and music.

“We’ve put something out that we think is honest from our side. It’s a great combination between our roots and new influences.”

She says the band are also happy with the way things are going on the road, despite the departures of guitarist Cristiano Migliore and drummer Cristiano Mozzati. “It’s hard for me to even call it a split,” she reflects. “It’s been really smooth. They just decided they wanted to change their lives – they were getting tired of life on the road.

“It was hard because they’re friends; but we’re still in touch.”

Lacuna Coil are working with Marco Biazzi as solo guitarist, while former drum tech Syan Folden is now behind the kit – a move Scabbia says injected “renewed energy” into the band.

Lacuna Coil tour the UK in October with Motionless In White:

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London The Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester The Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham The Institute