“For one complete tour I had an FBI agent in every town”: Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia once had so many stalkers that the feds had to step in

By
( )
published

After finding fame in the 2000s, Lacuna Coil’s co-singer needed the FBI to keep over-passionate fans in check

Lacuna Coil in 2025
(Image credit: Cunene)

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia once had so many stalkers that the FBI needed to keep an eye on her.

Talking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the singer reflects on the highs and lows of making it into metal’s mainstream during the 2000s. One of the unfortunate side-effects of such success was a contingent of over-passionate fans who stalked her and sent her threatening photographs.

Scabbia starts by remembering one fan who gave her his wedding ring. “That was to tell me he had ended a toxic relationship,” she says, “and to thank me for somehow saving him from something bad with my voice.

“That was peculiar, but I did have actual stalkers that were potentially dangerous and would follow me around. I remember them sending me weird pictures of me covered in blood or sending me pictures of a foetus.”

The new issue of Metal Hammer starring Spiritbox

(Image credit: Future (cover photo: Jonathan Weiner))

It eventually became so intense that the singer reported the incidents to the authorities. As a result, on Lacuna Coil’s following tour of North America, Scabbia had an FBI agent checking in on her everywhere the band played.

“I reported it, and for one complete tour I had an FBI agent in every town checking on me,” she continues. “It was not only disturbing, it was also boring for me because I had to be confined on a tour bus every day.”

It wasn’t all bad, however. In the same interview, Scabbia admits that she enjoyed appearing in many contemporary magazines’ lists of the “hottest women in metal”, a practice that’s since become outdated and decried by many as sexist.

“I don’t see the negativity [in those lists] at all,” Scabbia argues. “I know a lot of people are against this because they see it as sexism, but I thought it was just a way to say ‘beautiful’. I didn’t see it as something that objectified me.”

Scabbia also spoke on the topic of “hottest women in metal” lists during a conversation with Hammer in 2022. Back then, she said that being included on such a list can be “empowering” if the subject is “in complete control” of how she is presented.

However, she added: “I hate when the image of a woman is completely sexualised, especially if there is talent behind her […] Put it this way: in the music world, if being sexy is the only thing that you have to offer, that’s kind of sad.”

Lacuna Coil release their 10th studio album, Sleepless Empire, on Friday, February 14. The band’s first album of new material since Black Anima in 2019, it was awarded a glowing four stars in Hammer’s review.

Journalist Holly Wright wrote: “With Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil dive headfirst into their heavier side – and it works. This is a band that’s unafraid to evolve, to experiment and to hit hard. Gothic metal’s crown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Read the full interview with Scabbia in the new Hammer. The issue features Canadian metal giants Spiritbox on the cover and gets all the insider info on new album Tsunami Sea, as well as exploring how Limp Bizkit made the comeback of the century in the 2020s. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.

Lacuna Coil – Oxygen (Official Music Video) - YouTube Lacuna Coil – Oxygen (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Killswitch Engage in 2024

“I would hide out before the show, play the set, hide out after, not be sociable, not have fun, and that just started wearing thin on me”: Jesse Leach explains his 2002 Killswitch Engage exit
Black Sabbath in 1971

"He used to go around carrying a large case with a hammer in it. And if you weren’t getting paid, they’d break somebody’s knees": The heroes and villains of the Black Sabbath journey

The Doors on The Ed Sullivan Show, 1967

“They said, You boys will never do this show again!” The Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore share their memories of being banned from America's most legendary TV show
See more latest