LA Kiss Arena Football team’s future in doubt

The future of Arena Football League team LA Kiss is in doubt, with reports suggesting the team have folded.

They formed in 2013 and are co-owned by Kiss members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with the band’s manager Doc McGhee.

And while there’s been no official word on the team’s future, it appears they’ve become the latest casualty in a turbulent week in the league, which has seen the Orlando Predators and Portland Steel collapse, while the Jacksonville Sharks and Arizona Rattlers announced their intentions to join the rival Indoor Football League.

AFL Player’s Union Executive Director Ivan Soto says: “As I understand, the Kiss won’t be involved in any football moving forward.”

LA Kiss player Caesar Rayford had another year on his contract with the team, but was signed to the Tampa Bay Storm on Friday along with several other LA Kiss players. He says he found out about the move online – and has had no word from his old team.

Rayford tells the OC Register: “Arena Football didn’t notify us. The team didn’t notify us. And then boom. You have guys who are out of a job now, guys that are still in the dark.

“People have to make decisions. With Arena Football, these are guys that have to get things in order.”

The LA Kiss have endured tumbling attendances since their foundation, drawing an average of 7056 last season – second last in the league.

Scott Ian tells Kiss fans to 'stop questioning Gene and Paul'