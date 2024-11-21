“We go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stories and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today”: A Kreator biography is coming in 2025

An official Kreator biography has been written and is set to come out next year.
The book – tentatively titled Your Heaven, My Hell – was written by the German thrashers’ founder/singer/guitarist Mille Petrozza and an as-yet-unnamed co-author. It already has a publisher attached and will cover the band’s first 10 years, from 1982 to 1992. Releases in both German and English are planned.
Petrozza spills the details about the book in a new interview with Fistful Of Metal magazine. He also offers a brief synopsis, saying (via Blabbermouth), “We go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stories and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today. So, keep your eyes for more details coming very soon.”
In the same interview, Petrozza talks about the upcoming Kreator documentary, which was announced last year and is also expected to come out in 2025. The project, which has the working title Dystopia And Hope, is being directed by German filmmaker, author and producer Cordula Kablitz-Post.
“I have to be honest with you, this documentary was not our idea, and in fact, we are not involved in the production side of it,” says Petrozza. “The whole concept came from Cordula, who approached us with this proposition and she has full creative control. She is a very well-respected director who has produced some incredible cinematic documentaries in the past, so I’m very excited to see the finished film.”
The frontman adds that he has “total faith and trust” in Kablitz-Post.
As if putting out a book and a documentary wasn’t enough, Kreator also want to make their next studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s Hate Über Alles, in 2025. Petrozza wrote on social media last year: “We plan to record our next record in the beginning of 2025, as I am working on new Kreator music as we speak!”
Before that, though, the band will tour Europe with fellow thrash veterans Anthrax and Testament. The run starts tonight (November 21) in Manchester, UK. See the full list of dates below.
Anthrax, Kreator and Testament European dates 2024:
Nov 21: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 22: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK
Nov 23: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 25: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 29: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 30: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Dec 01: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 03: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Dec 04: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Dec 06: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Dec 08: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
Dec 10: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Dec 11: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Dec 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 14: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany
Dec 15: Den Bosch Mainstage, Netherlands