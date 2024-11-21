“We go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stories and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today”: A Kreator biography is coming in 2025

An official Kreator biography has been written and is set to come out next year.

The book – tentatively titled Your Heaven, My Hell – was written by the German thrashers’ founder/singer/guitarist Mille Petrozza and an as-yet-unnamed co-author. It already has a publisher attached and will cover the band’s first 10 years, from 1982 to 1992. Releases in both German and English are planned.

Petrozza spills the details about the book in a new interview with Fistful Of Metal magazine. He also offers a brief synopsis, saying (via Blabbermouth), “We go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stories and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today. So, keep your eyes for more details coming very soon.”

In the same interview, Petrozza talks about the upcoming Kreator documentary, which was announced last year and is also expected to come out in 2025. The project, which has the working title Dystopia And Hope, is being directed by German filmmaker, author and producer Cordula Kablitz-Post.

“I have to be honest with you, this documentary was not our idea, and in fact, we are not involved in the production side of it,” says Petrozza. “The whole concept came from Cordula, who approached us with this proposition and she has full creative control. She is a very well-respected director who has produced some incredible cinematic documentaries in the past, so I’m very excited to see the finished film.”

The frontman adds that he has “total faith and trust” in Kablitz-Post.

As if putting out a book and a documentary wasn’t enough, Kreator also want to make their next studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s Hate Über Alles, in 2025. Petrozza wrote on social media last year: “We plan to record our next record in the beginning of 2025, as I am working on new Kreator music as we speak!”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before that, though, the band will tour Europe with fellow thrash veterans Anthrax and Testament. The run starts tonight (November 21) in Manchester, UK. See the full list of dates below.

Nov 21: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 22: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 23: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 29: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 30: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Dec 01: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 03: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 04: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 06: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Dec 10: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 11: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 14: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Dec 15: Den Bosch Mainstage, Netherlands