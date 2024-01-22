"This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together." Anthrax, Kreator and Testament announce UK and European tour

Thrash metal fans across the UK and Europe are about to be treated to an all-time great tour lineup, as Anthrax and Kreator have announced a co-headline run for later this year that'll feature support from none other than fellow thrash heavyweights Testament.

The 18-date trek will kick off on November 21 in Manchester before heading across further UK and Irish dates and then onto the European mainland for shows in France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Luxembourg, Zurich and The Netherlands.

"It’s been about four years since we last toured the UK AND Europe, so these dates ARE LONG overdue!" comment Anthrax. "And what a line-up – Anthrax, Kreator and Testament – so much f**cking metal! We can’t wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!"



“This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the US and Europe in one night!" add Kreator. "These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!’’

“As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with Kreator and Anthrax, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends," state Testament. "Our first tour with Kreator was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with Anthrax dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world - Kreator, Anthrax & Testament!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26th, from Anthrax and Kreator's official websites. See the full list of dates below.

Nov 21: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 22: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 23: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 25: Dublin 3 Arena

Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Nov 29: Paris Zenith

Nov 30: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 1: Munich Zenith

Dec 3: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Dec 4: Zurich Halle 622

Dec 6: Milan Alcatraz

Dec 7: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle

Dec 8: Berlin Verti Music Hall

Dec 10: Budapest Barba Negra

Dec 11: Katowice Spodek

Dec 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

Dec 14: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena

Dec 15: Den Bosch Mainstage