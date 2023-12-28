A Kreator documentary is coming in 2025

Kreator have announced that a documentary about them will come out in 2025.

The German thrash metal veterans, responsible for genre-classic albums like 1986’s Pleasure To Kill and 1990’s Coma Of Souls, confirmed details of the film in an Instagram post yesterday (December 27).

As well as the 2025 release window, they also stated that German filmmaker, author and producer Cordula Kablitz-Post will direct.

The post also announces that Kreator will release their next album, the followup to 2022’s Hate Über Alles, in 2025. Tour dates across Europe for 2024 are teased as well.

The post in full, signed by singer/guitarist Mille Petrozza, reads: “Hordes!

“I want to take some time to reflect on 2023. It has been an amazing year for Kreator. We’ve played some fantastic shows and were invited to the biggest and best metal festivals on the planet. In a total of 85 concerts, we`ve visited our friends all over the world.

“I got super sick in Argentina and Costa Rica, but the fans there carried me through the concert with their energy, even though I had the worst flue [sic] one can imagine. It`s hard to pick a moment from all the magic moments we’ve created together during this run. You, the fans have been fantastic everywhere! It makes me happy and proud to be a part of the metal community.

“But guess what? 2024 will be even better! We are kicking off the year by bringing Klash Of The Titans to Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, China and we’ll visit our fans in Malaysia and Singapore again after many years. We are joined by our friends from [In Flames] for most of these shows.

“There will be a HUGE announcement for our European Hordes in January. I can’t talk about details yet but let me tell you this much: no thrash metal maniac will be disappointed!

“We are also working on another north American tour, plus we plan to record our next record in the beginning of 2025, as I am working on new Kreator music as we speak!

“There will also be our cinematic documentary coming in 25, created by director Cordula Kablitz-Post.

“As this year is coming to an end, I want to thank you for your energy, your support, singing along to our songs at the shows, starting the wildest pits and creating magic wherever we went in 2023.

“The world is in flames, but we are united!

“Peace 🖤🌱💚🤘

“Mille Petrozza”

Petrozza previously talked about the upcoming Kreator documentary in an October interview with the Scars And Guitars Podcast.

“There will be a movie about the band made by a German director,” he said (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “And we will invite some people in the process to do some collaborations with us. And we haven't thought of who we're gonna work with yet, but there might be some obvious and some surprising guests on that album. It might be coming out along with the next Kreator studio album, which we scheduled for 2025. It will be part of the movie.

“It's a documentary. It will basically focus on the present. We'll also take the director with us. She might come to Japan with us on the next tour and maybe even Australia; we haven't decided yet. And some stuff will be shot in Germany, some more like historic stuff. And we'll see. It's gonna be a full-length cinematic experience.”

Kreator have already announced various shows in Asia for early 2024, plus European festival dates for the summer. Tickets are available now.