Kottak back in action with Scorpions

James Kottak has made his live comeback with Scorpions eight months after his Dubai jail drama.

The drummer took his place on the drumstool for the band’s show in Rotterdam and he was on hand to help the German rockers wrap up their Rock´n Roll Forever Tour in Brussels.

Kottak’s return was announced in a simple Twitter post by the band, who wrote: “Tonight we’re gonna rock Rotterdam. Welcome back James.”

Kottak spent a month behind bars in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year after after getting drunk, cursing Muslims, making an indecent gesture to a group of passengers and removing his pants at the Dubai airport. He was also said to have insulted policemen.

In the wake of the incident, Scorpions said the drummer had to “sort himself out” and on his release he received treatment for alcohol addiction.

Swedish drummer Johan Franzon filled in for Kottak during his recovery.

In October, Scorps frontman Klaus Meine said they would welcome Kottak back once he had successfully completed his rehab stint.

On Facebook, Kottak says of his return: “I guess I’m back? Thank you for all the support.”

Scorpions play the UK next July as part of the Ramblin’ Man Fair.