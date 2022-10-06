Korn’s Jonathan Davis has launched a pet company called Freak On A Leash

Jonathan Davis has launched a pet brand titled, Freak On A Leash, named after Korn's hallmark nu-metal 1998 anthem of the same name.

According to the frontman, the collection of "premium" pet products were inspired by horror and heavy music, and will be available to purchase from October 28.

Announcing the new venture onto his Instagram, he writes: "Be the FIRST to own my new pet brand, Freak on a Leash! These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love.

"This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

Davis has partnered with festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and non-profit Take Me Home to offer fans at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on Saturday (October 8) a taster of the products.

The first 100 fans attending the festival to purchase Freak On A Leash merch at the Take Me Home tent will also receive a wristband to win an exclusive meet and greet with him that day. A portion of the proceeds raised from the festival teaser and webstore launch will benefit charity.

For more information, you can sign up for updates over on the Freak On A Leash webstore.

Last month, Korn wrapped up their US co-headline tour alongside goth metal heavyweights Evanescence. On the first night in Denver on August 16, Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee recreated a classic moment in nu metal history, and joined Korn on stage for a riotous duet of Freak On A Leash. She last performed the track with the metal champions for their classic MTV Unplugged session in 2006.