Watch Korn and Evanescence's Amy Lee play Freak On A Leash together last night on first date of co-headline tour

Nu metal legends Korn and alt rock icons Evanescence kicked off the first date of their huge co-headline US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado last night. Both bands packed a career-spanning setlist that included all-time classics (Blind! Bring Me To Life! Here To Stay! Going Under! Got The Life! Lithium!) and cuts from the two rock heavyweights' most recent material (this year's Requiem in the case of Korn, and 2021's The Bitter Truth for Evanescence).

By far the highlight of the show, though, was when Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee recreated a classic moment in nu metal history when she join Korn on stage for a rambunctious collab version of Freak On A Leash.

Amy famously joined Korn for a dialled-back version of the hallmark Korn anthem back in 2006 when she joined the boys from Bakersfield for their classic MTV Unplugged session. Seeing the moment recreated for a proper, all-guns-blazing take on the song was a major highlight in an evening packing plenty of them.

Check out video footage of Amy and Korn doing Freak On A Leash together below, and find out what else both bands played on the night just below that. Evanescence team up with another heavyweight band later this year, Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation, for a European co-headline tour.

Korn Denver Ball ArenaSetlist August 16 2022

Rotting In Vain

A.D.I.D.A.S.

Here To Stay

Start The Healing

Ball Tongue / Need To / Drive

Idiosyncrasy

Blind

Falling Away From Me

Alone I Break

Y'all Want A Single

Spike In My Veins

Let The Dark Do The Rest

Got The Life

Shoots And Ladders

Twist

Freak On A Leash (w/ Amy Lee)

Evanescence Denver Ball ArenaSetlist August 16 2022

Broken Pieces Shine

Made Of Stone

Take Cover

Going Under

Lose Control / Part Of Me / Never Go Back

Lithium

Wasted On You

End Of The Dream

Better Without You

Call Me When You're Sober

Imaginary

Use My Voice

Bring Me To Life

My Immortal

Blind Belief

Aug 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , MO

Aug 20: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 31: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 01: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 04: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 06: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Sep 13: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 15: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 16: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA