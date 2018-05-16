Korn will celebrate 20 years of Follow The Leader with 3 anniversary shows

Korn have announced three special shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow The Leader.

The trio of live dates will take place in the US in September, with tickets going on sale from 10am PST on Friday (May 18).

The band will play The Masonic in San Francisco on September 12, the Hollywood Palladium in LA the following night and The Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on September 15.

Meanwhile, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will release his solo album Black Labyrinth on May 25 via Sumerian Records. He’s currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe this summer.

Korn Follow The Leader 2018 tour dates

Sep 12: San Francisco The Masonic, CA - BUY TICKETS

Sep 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA - BUY TICKETS

Sep 15: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater, NV - BUY TICKETS