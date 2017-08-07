Korn: Watch film about their tour with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo

A documentary about Korn’s South American tour with the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has been released.

Tye Trujillo joined the band for dates across South America earlier this year when regular bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu was unable to join them on tour due to family obligations.

Korn’s official videographer, Sébastien Paquet created the documentary titled Korn And The Prodigy Son – and it’s narrated by the Metallica bassist. Along with footage of the band’s live dates, Robert talks about how he became aware of Korn’s earlier incarnations back in the the early 90s.

Paquet tells Rolling Stone: “Tye is truly a musical prodigy. His skills on the bass, especially for his age, are extraordinary. It’s in his DNA. He was always slapping his bass, practicing, jamming and improvising. I have never witnessed a musician being glued to his instrument like that before.

“The band embraced him right away. They loved reliving the emotional moments while watching the film. Fieldy, who obviously was not in South America with the guys, got a kick out of the live footage, watching his band perform with Tye, playing one of his signature Ibanez K5 basses. He is extremely proud of him.”

Robert says he didn’t have to help Tye with anything as he was totally focused on his stint with Korn and adds: “He had an afternoon with guitarist Munky where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water.

“He went beyond anything I could have imagined. It was really impressive as a dad. Then we came back on a Sunday night, Monday morning he went back to school, homework and reality. He actually got up early. He was excited to go back.”

The Metallica bassist now hopes that seeing Tye do his thing with Korn will inspire other youngsters to take up an instrument.

He says: “I hope other kids will embrace classic bands, metal, hard rock, whatever and make real music. That’s what I know he loves and what he’s gonna do with his fellow musicians. The future of rock’n’roll is coming from the youth.”

Korn will resume their 2017 live shows later this month across Europe. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

