Watch Korn perform Freak On A Leash with Evanescence's Amy Lee at Los Angeles' BMO stadium for their 30th anniversary

Last Saturday (October 5), Korn brought out special guest Amy Lee to join them for a performance of their nu metal classic hit Freak On A Leash.
The crossover took place at their one-time-only show at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, where the band where celebrating their 30th anniversary, with a stacked-out lineup in support, including Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.
Korn last performed alongside Evanescence's Amy Lee in 2022, during their co-headline tour across the US.
As well as Freak On A Leash, which closed the stadium set, Korn performed a number of career-spanning tracks such as Here To Stay, A.D.I.D.A.S, Coming Undone, Blind, Shoots And Laders, Twist, Y'all Wanna Single and more.
Speaking of the anniversary show earlier this year, frontman Jonathan Davis said: "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.
"It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”
Watch fan-filmed footage of Korn performing with Amy Lee and check out the show's full setlist below:
01. Here To Stay
02. Dead Bodies Everywhere
03. Got The Life
04. A.D.I.D.A.S.
05. Coming Undone
06. Good God
07. Start The Healing
08. Somebody Someone
09. Blind
10. Ball Tongue
11. Clown
12. Shoots And Ladders
13. Helmet In The Bush
14. Twist
15. It's On!
16. Make Me Bad
17. Y'All Want A Single
Encore:
18. Falling Away From Me
19. Oildale (Leave Me Alone)
20. Freak On A Leash (with Amy Lee)