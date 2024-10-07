Watch Korn perform Freak On A Leash with Evanescence's Amy Lee at Los Angeles' BMO stadium for their 30th anniversary

Last Saturday (October 5), Korn brought out special guest Amy Lee to join them for a performance of their nu metal classic hit Freak On A Leash.

The crossover took place at their one-time-only show at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, where the band where celebrating their 30th anniversary, with a stacked-out lineup in support, including Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.

Korn last performed alongside Evanescence's Amy Lee in 2022, during their co-headline tour across the US.

As well as Freak On A Leash, which closed the stadium set, Korn performed a number of career-spanning tracks such as Here To Stay, A.D.I.D.A.S, Coming Undone, Blind, Shoots And Laders, Twist, Y'all Wanna Single and more.

Speaking of the anniversary show earlier this year, frontman Jonathan Davis said: "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.

"It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of Korn performing with Amy Lee and check out the show's full setlist below:

Korn - Freak on a Leash with Amy Lee of Evanescence (Live at BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA 10/5/2024) - YouTube Watch On

Korn & Amy Lee Evanescence - FREAK ON A LEASH 2024 | Los Angeles, Ca | 10/5/24 - YouTube Watch On

01. Here To Stay

02. Dead Bodies Everywhere

03. Got The Life

04. A.D.I.D.A.S.

05. Coming Undone

06. Good God

07. Start The Healing

08. Somebody Someone

09. Blind

10. Ball Tongue

11. Clown

12. Shoots And Ladders

13. Helmet In The Bush

14. Twist

15. It's On!

16. Make Me Bad

17. Y'All Want A Single

Encore:

18. Falling Away From Me

19. Oildale (Leave Me Alone)

20. Freak On A Leash (with Amy Lee)