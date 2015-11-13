Korn name-checked in Obama speech

US president Barack Obama name-checked Korn this week during a speech at the White House.

He was presenting army captain Flo Groberg with the country’s Medal Of Honor, after the military man tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012. Four people were killed in the attack and Groberg suffered a leg injury which required 33 operations.

While he was recovering from his injuries at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany, Groberg was visited by Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who also took a trip to meet service personnel at the Ramstein Air Base in the country.

Groberg thought he was hallucinating when he awoke to see Davis at his bedside – a moment Obama recalled during his speech.

Obama adds: “Today, Flo, I want to assure you that you are not hallucinating – you are actually in the White House, those cameras are on, I am not the lead singer from Korn. We are here to award you the nation’s highest military honour, the Medal Of Honor.”

Korn posted the clip of the speech on Facebook. View it below.

Davis and his Korn bandmates will play shows in Taiwan, Japan and Thailand this month and were recently confirmed for next year’s Download festival.