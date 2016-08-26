Korn men ‘love’ Bring Me The Horizon

Korn’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch have heaped praise on UK outfit Bring Me The Horizon, saying they are driving metal in a “fresh and new” direction.

Welch also reports that if Bring Me The Horizon’s 2015 album That’s The Spirit had come out a decade ago, it would have racked up an enormous amount of sales by now.

He tells Alternative Press: “When you think of what bands, when we get all grey-haired and hang it up, that can take that slot and headline, Bring Me The Horizon is no.1 for me, they just have everything.

“If Bring Me The Horizon had come out 10 years ago, their album would be five times platinum right now, guaranteed. Every song on that newest album is so good. Even the last couple I really like. I don’t know those guys too well – I just really love their writing.”

Shaffer adds: “I love almost every record from Bring Me The Horizon and to see their evolution. Their early stuff is so heavy but where they’re headed is just so fresh and new. I’m a big fan of that band.”

The pair say they would love to see Korn tour with some younger bands in the future as it would bring different generations of music together in a live environment.

Welch says: “I would love like to do something either next year or in the next couple years, maybe with some of these other younger bands like A Day To Remember or Of Mice & Men. I would love to just bring the generations together.”

Korn are gearing up for the release of their 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, which will launch on October 21 via Roadrunner Records. The record features Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor performing guest vocals on the track A Different World. They issued a stream of the track Insane earlier this week.

Korn are currently on tour across the US.

The Serenity Of Suffering cover art

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

