Korn will release a career-spanning picture book to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Fans can pre-order the Korn 1994-2014 via various packages on Pledge Music, although no official release date has yet been revealed.

Korn will perform the album in its entirety during upcoming tours. They will head out on the road in support of Slipknot’s Prepare For Hell tour from October 29, including a string of UK arena dates.