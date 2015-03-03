Silveria pleaded for Korn return

Former Korn drummer David Silveria says he sent an “impassioned plea” by video message in 2013, asking his bandmates to let him rejoin.

It’s part of his argument in the lawsuit he’s launched against his former colleagues, asserting that his departure in 2006 was temporary and he always planned to return.

The legal action was confirmed last week, after Silveria spoke out in 2014, arguing it was “wrong” for Korn to celebrate their 20th anniversary by touring their debut album in his absence.

Papers filed at the Superior Court Of The State Of California say: “In or around December 2006, Silveria informed his business partners that he would be taking a temporary hiatus from the band. Silveria always intended on returning – and under no circumstances did he relinquish his ownership interests in the Korn Partnership.

“In or around the summer of 2013, primed and ready to make music once again, Silveria reached out to James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, Jonathan Davis and Brian Welch, via video message, expressing his desire to return to the band in order to reunite all founding members of Korn, and to set aside any grudges that may have existed in the past.

“Despite Silveria’s impassioned plea, the Korn band members informed Silveria that while they appreciated his gesture, they would not allow him to return to the band.”

The statement continues to say that the drummer – who’d been replaced by Ray Luzier – was “extremely disappointed” over the band’s response, and went on to attempt to apply pressure via their fans. But the members remained “steadfast in their refusal.”

Silveria says he was particularly disappointed to be refused after the return of Brian ‘Head’ Welch the same year – and that he was told of his ex-colleagues’ decision via their manager.

The lawsuit also calls for Korn to pay a share of their profits to Silveria since his departure, as he argues he’s still a partner in the business: “Through the use of the Korn Partnership property and Silveria’s share of the partnership property, the Korn Partnership has obtained significant professional and commercial success.

“Davis, Arvizu, Schaffer and Welch have not compensated Silveria for his interest in the partnership property, brand or good will, or his individual property interest in the Korn trade name, trademark or service mark.”

Korn play a one-off show at London’s Brixton Academy in July, where they’re expected to perform their 1994 self-titled debut album in full. Guitarist ‘Munky’ Shaffer recently said he’d like the band to consider playing DJ-style sets with only parts of songs being performed instead of full ones.