Kobra And The Lotus have revealed a video for a track taken from their upcoming third album.

High Priestess – which can be pre-ordered now – is released on Monday, September 29, and the band have teased the release with Soldier, the video for which can be seen below.

The band have also been confirmed as the support for the upcoming North American tour by Kiss and Def Leppard.

Kobra And The Lotus: Soldier