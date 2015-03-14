Knopfler previews Tracker documentary

Mark Knopfler is previewing documentary footage from the making of his eighth solo album

The former Dire Straits man issues Tracker on March 16 via Virgin EMI Records. It will be available on CD, double vinyl and deluxe CD with four bonus tracks. A box set version will include the album on CD and vinyl, with a bonus CD featuring six extra tracks, a DVD with an exclusive short film directed by Henrik Hansen, and an interview with the guitarist – plus a numbered art print and six photographic prints.

With the follow-up to 2012’s Privateering, Knopfler continues to see himself as a songwriter first, ahead of his skills as a guitarist and a performer.

He says: “My position as a songwriter is just to try to make a good recording of a good song. And then the song walks out the door and goes off to have a life of its own.

“And then to maybe go out and maybe play it for people to complete the circuit, and that’s what keeps it exciting.”

The former Dire Straits frontman launches a spring tour in May that includes 6 UK shows:

May 16: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

May 17: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

May 19: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 20: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

May 22: London O2

May 23: Birmingham LG Arena