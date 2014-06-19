Knifeworld set out to Destroy The World

Knifeworld have launched their track Destroy The World We Love from upcoming album The Unravelling.

Mainman Kavus Torabi last month outlined the inspiration for what he’s called the most difficult record he’s ever been involved with.

Now he says of Destroy The World We Love: “It’s one of those rare songs that seemed to take on a trajectory all of its own – and sort of wrote itself. It was as much as we could do to saddle up and follow in its wake.

“When it finally got to wherever the hell it ended up we took off our goggles, looked back and realised we’d inadvertently spawned a sort of psychedelic Bohemian Rhapsody. ‘That’ll be the single then,’ we thought.”

The Unravelling is released via InsideOut on July 22 via InsideOut. See Knifeworld live in September:

Sep 02: Leicester Musician

Sep 04: Leamington Spa Zephyr lounge

Sep 05: London Lexington

Knifeworld: Destroy The World We Love