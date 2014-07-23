Knifeworld's Seaworthy track

Knifeworld have released a stream of their track Send Him Seaworthy from second album The Unravelling, launched this week via InsideOut.

Described by Prog as “the perfect ‘pop’ record,” mainman Kavus Torabi recently labelled it the most difficult recording project he’s ever been involved with.

Marking the release, Knifeworld say: “The wrong planets aligned, eight collective chakras began spinning in reverse and He Who Walks Backwards stumbled forward again. Our second album, The Unravelling, has birthed itself – and that which was left has become right. Too right.

“We will be performing selections from both this album and older troubles in the UK this September. We hope you might join us. Somehow.”

The album is available now as a limited-edition digipak CD, vinyl LP and digital download.

Sep 02: Leicester Musician

Sep 04: Leamington Spa Zephyr lounge

Sep 05: London Lexington