Knifeworld plan EP package release

Knifeworld will release an album featuring material which originally appeared on two EPs next month, they’ve announced.

Both 2011’s Dear Lord, No Deal and 2012’s Clairvoyant Fortnight are now out of print and the tracks from both will be included on Home Of The Newly Departed. It’ll be released on May 18 via Believer’s Roast.

Also included on the CD is Happy Half-Life, Dear Friend which was previously only available on the b-side of the band’s 2009 debut single Pissed Up On Brake Fluid.

All tracks have been resequenced and remastered and the package will be presented in a gatefold sleeve with new artwork.

It’s now available to pre-order.

Knifeworld will tour across the UK in May ahead of their appearance at the inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26. They’ll play on the Prog stage alongside Marillion, Camel, Anathema, Ian Anderson and Dream Theater.

Home Of The Newly Departed tracklist

Pilot Her 2. Dear Lord, No Deal 3. Clairvoyant Fortnight 4. In A Foreign Way 5. Happy Half-Life, Dear Friend 6. The Prime Of Our Decline 7. HMS Washout

May 02: Salisbury Arts Centre

May 26: Birmingham Oobleck

May 27: Manchester Gullivers

May 28: York Fibbers

May 29: London Boston Music Room

May 30: Brighton Prince Albert

May 31: Bristol Exchange

Jul 24: Kozfest, Devon

Jul 25: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Jul 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone