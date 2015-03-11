Klone unveil their Grim Dance

French band Klone have debuted their track Grim Dance with Prog.

It’s taken from sixth album Here Comes The Sun, to be released via Pelagic Records on April 27.

The label describe the 12-year-old band’s latest work as continuing their drift away from their metal roots, saying: “2012’s The Dreamer’s Hideaway already showed more progressive outlines. This time, the band gives each melody time to unfold. This is where the strength of this album lies: coherence, patience, and continuity.

“Transitions between riffs and songs never feel rushed or forced – everything is happening at the right time, and for a reason. The music, the lyrics and the artwork reflect upon one another, and suck the listener into a universe revolving around the sun, which is the central theme of the album.”