Kiss to be awarded honour by peers

Kiss are to receive the ASCAP Founders Award at a ceremony in Hollywood later this month, it’s been confirmed.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers accolade is given to songwriters who have made “exceptional contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators.”

Past recipients of the award include Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Rod Stewart, Tom Waits, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and Neil Young.

The 32nd ASCAP Pop Music Awards take place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, LA on April 29.

Meanwhile, Kiss mainman Paul Stanley, who gives his time to several charities, has spoken about the importance of giving to worthwhile causes, saying he thinks it’s an obligation.

He tells HooplaHa: “We need to realise that charity is never an option – it’s always an obligation. It’s something we can all do in one way or another. Everybody can’t give the same, but everybody can give.

“This old adage that you give until it hurts is a distortion of the truth. You give until it feels good. Everybody knows what they’re capable of giving – and that’s what you should give.”

Kiss are currently on tour across South America and will headline the final day of the Download festival on Sunday June 14.