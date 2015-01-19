Kiss team up with J-pop group on single

Kiss have teamed up with Japanese pop group Momorio Clover Z on a collaborative single due out later this month.

Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley wrote the song Yume No Ukiyo Ni Saitemina with Greg Collins, while lyrics were penned by Yuho Iwasato.

The track will be issued on two versions – a Kiss edition and a Momoclo edition – on January 28. A teaser for the upcoming video has been made available along with the single’s artwork.

Kiss drummer Eric Singer recently said the band could not continue without Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, despite Stanley earlier having said the band’s characters will outlive them all.

They’ll headline the main stage at this year’s Download on Sunday June 14. See the festival’s official website for more information.