Kiss set to roar ahead of the pack with branded Penrite Racing supercar

Kiss will head to Australia in November for a run of shows on their End Of The Road world tour.

And to mark the seven dates, the band have announced a collaboration with Penrite Racing – a partnership that will see the supercars of David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale branded with Kiss liveries at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 and Newcastle 500 races later this year.

Kiss say in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have joined with the good folk at Penrite Racing to unleash not one, but two Kiss supercars. We know how fantastic supercar racing is in Australia so we’re honoured to be amongst it.”

Bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons adds: “We can’t wait for everyone to see the first ever Kiss supercars. Kiss fans, get to the track early to cheer them on – but keep your engines running because after the race Kiss is going to rock the Newcastle 500. Hope you love it loud!”

Reynolds says: “Kiss is one of the biggest bands in the history of music and I am absolutely stoked to get the chance to race in the famous band colours, it’s a huge honour.

“The band has millions of fans around the world and the famous Kiss Army, so this is a real privilege. We will be rocking the colours with pride on the cars and in all of our theming.

“We will also be pumping some of their biggest hits through the radio to fire us up. Fingers crossed we can give Kiss fans a double reason to celebrate.”

Kiss will play at the Newcastle 500 on November 23, with the race itself being the season finale of the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

In July this year, Megadeth teamed up with NASCAR Xfinity Series champ Tyler Reddick for Vic Rattlehead-branded Chevrolet Camaro.

Kiss were due to wrap up the North American leg of their final tour tonight (September 20) in Los Angeles. However, the show was moved to March 4, 2020, due to “unforeseen scheduling issues.”