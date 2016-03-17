Kiss concert film to screen worldwide for one night only

A Kiss concert film is being screened at cinemas around the world for one night only this May.

Kiss Rocks Vegas will be shown in select cinemas on May 25, with some venues playing the broadcast with high quality Dolby Atmos audio.

The concert was recorded on the band’s November 2014 residency at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Frontman Paul Stanley says: “See us on the big screen with the awesome power of surround sound. Feel like you are in Vegas and don’t be shy – Shout It Out Loud.”

Bassist Gene Simmons adds: “Join us for a Crazy Crazy Night in your cinema.”

Tickets and full listing details will be made available in due course via the official website.

