Kiss postpone summer European tour

Kiss have officially called off their European summer tour.

The dates were due to get under way on June 9 in Paris, with some shows including their appearance at Download UK previously cancelled. Now the whole run has been postponed, with the band saying they hope to reschedule “as soon as possible.”

Kiss say in a statement: “We are postponing all the remaining European dates of the End Of The Road tour that were set to take place through June and July 2020.

“We'll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible. Ticket holders can hold on to existing tickets for rescheduled dates or contact ticket outlets for options.”

Paul Stanley says: “We will be back as soon as possible, and in the meantime we want to say to the Kiss Army in Europe, stay safe.”

Gene Simmons adds: “To all our European fans, stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon.”

Kiss postponed European tour dates 2020

Jun 09: Paris Accors Hotel Arena, France

Jun 12: Download Festival, Derby UK

Jun 14: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 20: Sandnes Osterhuis Arena, Norway

Jun 29: Kaunas Zalgiris Arena, Lithuania

Jul 01: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republi

Jul 04: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 05: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jul 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jul 13: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 15: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Jul 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jul 18: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria