Kiss: ‘Nothing to hide’ over backing tracks

Kiss have admitted to using backing tracks during their current tour of Japan – but Gene Simmons and co are adamant there’s nothing wrong with the move.

Pre-recorded parts are being played along with the band during their performances of Samurai Son, one of two songs they recently recorded with Japanese pop outfit Momoiro Clover Z.

But Kiss say in a tweet: “Recorded Samurai Son for Japan. To reproduce production here, we play live with extra tracks. Nothing to hide.”

Blabbermouth reports that Simmons slated bands using backing tracks in 2012, saying: “We’re sick and tired of girls getting up there with dancers and karaoke tapes. The guys you see on stage are playing their instruments – no fake bullshit. Leave that to the Rihanna-Shianna and anyone who ends their name with an ‘A’.”

Kiss headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14 – another 38 bands were added to the bill this week.